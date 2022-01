BTS SUGA’s amazing change from a cute goofball to a hot music icon will leave you stunned

BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi is considered as one of the most impactful artists of the current generation. The rapper is known for his work in BTS as a rapper, song-writer and music producer. Even his solos like Shadow: Interlude, Daechwita, AgustD have a huge fan following. Min Yoongi aka SUGA has also deeply influenced people in the sphere of mental health. Documenting his own issues, he has told people how he did like to comfort them with his music. Fans love to share old pre-debut pics of the Bangtan boys. Just see these cute pics of SUGA aka Min Yoongi. The BTS member is hotter than ever now. SUGA is a lot beefy now, and his overall stage personality has become sexier.