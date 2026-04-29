BTS' Suga BEATS RM in fitness? An insight into their workout routine REVEALS...

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The Most Unexpected Glow-Up: Suga’s Post-Military Strength Suga didn’t make a fuss about fitness before. When BTS was touring non-stop, he’d be recovering in the studio while the others picked up dumbbells. But after his time in the military, Suga’s different. Trainer Ma Sun Ho even mentioned in a vlog that Suga came back from service with some jaw-dropping numbers on the big lifts: bench, squat, deadlift. He’s still lean, but watch him in the gym now, his strength-to-weight ratio is wild. No bulking up, just clean, efficient power.

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RM’s Routine, Still The Guy To Beat RM’s always been BTS’s “gym hyung.” Heavy lifting is his thing, military presses, weighted pull-ups, barbell rows by the book. Kirk Myers at Dogpound calls his form “textbook,” especially when RM stacks another plate on without batting an eye. For RM, the gym isn’t just about muscle or bragging rights. It’s his therapy. He goes in, gets focused, and works in his own quiet way.

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How Suga Pulled Ahead How did Suga edge out Mr. Consistency himself? Two words: consistency and tempo. RM’s style is lifting heavier for fewer reps. Suga? He pays attention to every detail. He slows down every movement, does those four-second negatives, and never skimps on a set. He barely misses days, bounces back quick, and right now, he’s outlasting RM on push-up challenges and plank holds.

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It’s Not About Rivalry, It’s About The Group J-Hope says the real champion is anyone who finishes without complaining. V jokingly says Suga only started getting serious because “RM wouldn’t stop flexing around the dorm.” Now every session is a mini contest, who can hold a wall-sit longer, who gives up first, who skips cardio today. That banter is half the reason they show up. It’s a cycle: everyone pushes harder because everyone’s watching.

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Different Goals, Same Drive RM attacks the gym like an athlete hunting for personal records, big lifts and raw strength. Suga? He’s meticulous. He trains like he produces music: slow, patient, focused on endurance and control.

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What We Can Steal From The BTS Gym Saga Strength isn’t just about heavy weights, control matters just as much. Consistency gets results, Suga’s steady streak is his real edge. Do what works for you, RM likes heavy; Suga likes methodical. Both get results. Bring a friend (or a rival) a little competition goes a long way

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