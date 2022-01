BTS’ SUGA

He has had a prolific year. SUGA did collaborations with Juice Wrld, Coldplay (My Universe remix) and Japanese singer, OMI. He also worked on the Samsung campaign. SUGA touched more than 11 million listeners on Spotify in a month. This is the highest number for any Korean male soloist. He has ruled the US Spotify lists in December. In January 2022, we will see his collaboration with Jungkook for 7 Fates: Chakho.