BTS Min Yoongi aka Suga watched Jungkook perform at FIFA World Cup 2022

A couple of hours ago, BTS' Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook won hearts with his performance at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. And while the ARMYs cheered on Jungkookie from their homes or also from the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar, the hyungs of the Golden Maknae of BTS cheered on him as well. RM, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Suga watched Jungkook perform at Dreamers alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi at FIFA World Cup 2022 from their respective homes. And while looking at the pictures and videos, the ARMY came across a new pet of BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi. But first, let's check out the pictures of pets of BTS members who have a separate fanbase.