SUGA in quarantine as he tests COVID positive

This afternoon, we got the upsetting news that BTS SUGA has tested positive for COVID-19. He took the mandatory PCR Test after returning from the US. The rapper has tested positive and is asymptomatic. He will be in isolation for two weeks and is administering self-care. Fans are upset to know that he has fallen ill. As we know, Min Yoongi has been plagued with health issues. In this aspect, he is kind of unlucky. From a shoulder surgery to a tough fight with depression, he has overcome health setbacks time and again. Well, he is a fighter with the heart of a champ, so we’re sure that COVID is a small thing for him. But the wishes of ARMY and everyone is with Min Yoongi. Let us hope he is back to his fittest self soon.