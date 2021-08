Man of many talents

BTS’ SUGA aka Min Yoongi is a man of many talents. He can sew, cook, play the guitar, assemble furniture and what not. RM and his talent in interiors on the latest episode of Run BTS has left ARMY floored. They have decided that SUGA is the best husband material they can find. He gets many marriage proposals on his VLive and such talents have made him more endearing. Today, it is also the third anniversary of Seesaw, his hit solo number. As a child, SUGA wanted to be an architect. His knowledge came to the fore yesterday. Let us take a look at his other talents besides his awesome rapping, music production and songwriting skills.