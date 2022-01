Jin's beauty queen mom

There have been immense speculations around Kim Seokjin’s folks. Every ARMY is aware of how tales spread that his dad is the CEO of Samsung. He denied it saying that his dad was reportedly supplied parts to the electronic giant. But he admitted that his whole family was in business. The other one is that former Korean beauty queen Kim Sunghee was his mother. He denied this on Weverse some time back when a fan shared her pic referring to her as his mom. He said he did not know the lady and she was not his momma.