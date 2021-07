The beat maker from Daegu

BTS’ Suga dons many hats. He is a rapper, songwriter, music producer and musician. As per the septet, he is the happiest in his studio. He can spend days there. It seems he has an extra lock because he does not like to be distracted. Daegu born Suga was doing well in the underground music scene before he was picked up by Big Hit. His studio has some of the best musical equipment you can think of. Suga picks up stuff from all over. Take a look at his elaborate studio.