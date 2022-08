Image credit: Instagram

Run BTS return tonight

BTS ARMY, tonight is the day y'all have been waiting for the most. Today's the Tuesday, that y'all will remember forever as it is tonight that Run BTS returns. It had been 10 long months of waiting for the Bangtan Boys' OG variety show. From today, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will betray each other, form alliances only to break them again and have a blast together. Today's the day when Run BTS returns! And all of them are wearing Pepe the frog masks. It has just increased all our excitement.