BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink Jennie dating rumors:

Koreaboo has reported that BIGBANG's G-Dragon has deleted a number of posts from his alleged private Instagram account. His public social media handle Peaceminusone has posted a new profile pic. Seeing the number of deleted posts, some people began wonder if G-Dragon indeed posted a lot about Jennie. It is common to delete photos of 'significant other' after a split. They are saying that his sister too unfollowed Jennie. Some started speculating that G-Dragon and Jennie broke up not a long time back, and her alleged affair with V might be a rebound. Well, there are just too many theories.