BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the Most Handsome Man 2022

BTS ARMY, V aka Kim Taehyung has been named as the Most Handsome Man 2022 yet again! The Yet To Come singer has been making waves in the fashion industry with his recent stint at the Celine's Men's Fashion Show at Palais De Tokyo, Paris. Taehyung is one of the most popular celeb in the world. He has a massive fan following being the most adored band member of the highly acclaimed and loved boyband, BTS. The Run BTS crooner is just 26. BTS V beat other handsome hunks such as Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan and more, to take the first place on the list. The list has been curated by Techno Sports Magazine. Let's have a look at the TOP 10 Most Handsome Man of 2022 here: