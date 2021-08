Prince Of The Continent

BTS’ V is talented, charismatic, handsome, goofy and cute. We hear these adjectives about him all the times but let us take a look at some details that have sent the Korean media into a frenzy. He seems he has trumped all the other BTS members in China’s WeChat Index for 3 straight months. It is Blackpink’s Lisa who follows him on that chart. South Korean portal All K-Pop has shared some staggering statistical details on how V/Kim Taehyung has captured a vast nation like China. People are now hailing him as Prince of the Continent when it comes to brand and star power. Take a detailed look…