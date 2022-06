Image credit: Instagram/ @thv/ Kim Taehyung

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung jets off to Paris

BTS’ member Kim Taehyung sent ARMYs into a tizzy with his playful side when he was snapped at the airport leaving for Paris. As per the reports, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will attend Celine Men’s Summer Collection at the Paris Fashion Week along with South Korean actor and his dear friend Park Bo-gum. Kim Taehyung shared some snaps on his Instagram handle, both in stories and even on his feed, and ARMY is going berserk over how he is living it up in Paris, one of his favourite places in the world.