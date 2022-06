BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V’s astrological chart is a heady mix

The talented and handsome singer is ruled by Taurus and Venus which give him charisma and a headstrong nature. Being a Capricorn, he is very ambitious. He is also strongly influenced by Aquarius which makes him an innovator and trendsetter. The fire sign Sagittarius is also there in his chart which is perhaps related to his free-spirited attitude towards life. As we know, he is born under the Capricorn sign. In his life, nothing can stop BTS V aka Kim Taehyung from chasing his dreams. He will attain success mainly due to his persistent and resilient nature. He is a bit influenced by Pluto which has blessed him with strong intuition. A page Bangtan Astrology on Tumblr has done an in-depth study of his birth chart. Take a look at his interesting chart placement that perhaps explains his charisma.