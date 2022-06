Image credit: Instagram/ Big Hit BTS/ BTS Daily Updates

BTS: Kim Taehyung on his interaction with Olivia Rodrigo

At the Grammys, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had a sequence with Olivia Rodrigo during their Butter Performance. Taetae’s conversation with Olivia had been the talk of the town for ages. The Yet To Come singer had revealed that he didn’t say anything to her really. And now Taehyung has opened up on the same. He shares that he has been asked this question a lot. However, he revealed that it was a suggestion given by the folks at Grammys and he had no clue who he would be seating beside during the performance. BTS V said that he was very nervous during the performance.