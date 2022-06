BTS V aka Kim Taehyung fans cannot keep calm

Well, there is no denying that very few are doing it like BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. His retro chic look at the Gimpo airport today created ripples on social media. He wore a shirt and boots from Celine both costing over a lakh. The singer is going for the fashion week as one of his first endeavours in this chapter of solo work. He is a global fashion icon, and appreciated by creative directors of the biggest fashion houses. Let us see if he gets roped in as one of the faces of the brand. BTS boys rule over the hearts of millions, and each one of them have a great fan following. Kim Taehyung is perhaps the most charismatic of them.