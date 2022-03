Image credit: Instagram/ sck_thv.bts

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's visuals from the PTD concert in Seoul

Bangtan Boys aka Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope concluded their Seoul concert a couple of days ago. However, BTS ARMY across the globe is still reeling in the memories of watching the concert online, in cinema halls or the live play. BTS ARMY was seen wheezing over RM's out of sync verses, Jin's cuteness, J-Hope's style, Suga's swag, Jimin's tattoos, Taehyung's visuals and Jungkook's superstar aura. Well, each of them displayed everything. But today, we will be talking about V aka Kim Taehyung's visuals. Remember, on one of the concert days, 'God of visuals' had been trending on Twitter. Let's have a dekko at some of his awe-worthy snaps from the PTD concert in Seoul below...