Worldwide most search Asian 2021 - Kim Taehyung aka BTS V Worldwide most searched Asian list is out now, and BTS' Maknae line, that is, V, Jungkook and Jimin, have made it in the top 5. The list also includes famous Bollywood personalities such as newly married Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie and more. BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi and Jin aka Kim Seokjin have also made it in the top 15 of the list. We are here with the TOP 15 of Worldwide Most Searched Asians in 2021. Keep scrolling to find your FAVE on the list. The first position on the list is grabbed by Mr Most Handsome Man BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. V has been breaking records upon records lately. He recently joined Instagram and have been super active. He made news for his link-up with the daughter of the president of Paradise Group, Philip Jeon. A new OST for his Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Shik’s Our Beloved Summer also grabbed headlines.