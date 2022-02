When ARMYs got love confessions straight from BTS

BTS or Bangtan Boys know how to make ARMYs feel special. While they may not be cheesy or flirtatious they can definitely express their love in a wonderful manner. Leading the pack is RM who has said the most beautiful things to fans. From telling ARMYs that they define the existence of BTS to saying how they taught him to love himself, Kim Namjoon’s words left fans touched. Next in line would probably be Kim Taehyung aka V. His I Purple You is synonymous to BTS and now ARMYs identify themselves as purple blooded. Whether it is Weverse or Twitter or now Instagram, Kim Taehyung aka V knows how to make fans feel special and loved. SUGA aka Min Yoongi went on some other level altogether when he wrote 300 notes for fans on his birthday.