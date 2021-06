Car Wash Bangtan invades Twitter

Yesterday, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the Butter Concept Version 3 pics. Within minutes, social media was on fire. Jimin trended with a million plus tweets, and Kim Seokjin was not far behind. The boys in their mechanic avatar looked unbelievably hot. We loved the denim on denim combo for Suga and Jin. And fans went gushing over Taehyung spraying water with a sexy look on his face. Check out the pics….