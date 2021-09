Image credit: Instagram/ bts_daily.news

BTS X Coldplay's My Universe

Globally famous K-pop boy band BTS recently collaborated with the British boy band, Coldplay, for a song for their comeback album. Titled My Universe, the lyrical version of the song was released, on Friday, 24th September 2021. And today, Coldplay and BTS treated their fans and ARMY with the official My Universe MV and ARMY is going gaga over the same. The peppy track is a foot-tapping number with uber-cool vibes. IT gets you grooving in no time. If our guess is right, ARMY, you would have seen the song zillion times already. So, now, let's take a look at the behind the scenes of BTS from the My Universe official MV. The poster comes first, right?