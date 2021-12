Image credit: Intsagram

BTS X GQ X Vogue

BTS has taken social media and other networking sites by storm, and it's all thanks to their magazine photoshoots. BTS featured on Vogue and GQ, and it's super HOT. Bantan Boys can easily give the model a run for their money. Yes, the pictures are so damn good. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have sent ARMY wild with their dualities in the magazine photos. The Bangtan Boys also gave a full-fledged interview to GQ Korea, which is like an added cherry on the cake for ARMYs. BTS speaking their mind out whilst on their vacation that too in a feature-length interview is, obviously, a treat for the ARMY. And as if that's not enough, the boys looking super HOT is a visual treat for the BTS ARMY. Let's check out their individual pictures here: