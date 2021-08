Image credit: Instagram

Shocking statements by Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan

There's no denying that Saif Ali Khan has always found his foot in his mouth on many occassions, thanks to his unfiltered and raw statements. The 10th Nawab of Pataudi doesn't mince his words while speaking on certain topics. While the list of his boldest statements has been a long one, Saif has made some of his most shocking ones on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Take a look.