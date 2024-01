Nayanthara was banned from the Tamil film industry

As per reports, Nayanthara was banned from the Tamil film industry for a year as she did not collaborate with the producers of Karthi starrer film Paiyya. The producers claimed that Nayanthara refused to return Rs. 20 lakhs that she was given as an advance, The actress was asked to reduce her fees, which she denied. The makers later replaced her with Tamannaah Bhatia.