Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aged shamed and called a plastic beauty at Cannes 2022 by the netizens

The netizens have been trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and claiming that she has done too much botox and calling her an artificial beauty. Take a look at how netizens are expressing their disappointment over Ash's Cannes 2022 looks. One user wrote, Fillers and Botox treatments went wrong. Another slammed her for looking artificial, She has done Botox and her face looks too much cosmetic now! Sorry but she has lost the charm. One more user added, She is looking so artificial While many picked her on her accent and questioned why is she talking in a fake accent.