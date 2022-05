Image credit: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegance at Cannes 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the many celebs attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. The actress recently flaunted her new look in an ivory organza silk saree by Sabyasachi. Aditi is grace and elegance personified as she flaunts her traditional and simple style at Cannes 2022. Aditi is a mesmerizing beauty in a sheer ivory saree. As if she took India with her.