Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya return from Cannes

After attending Cannes film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya are back in Mumbai. The Bachchan family was spotted at the airport last night and Aishwarya and Aaradhya were all smiles for the paparazzi. This year at Cannes, Aishwarya opted for some bizarre outfits and fashion police weren’t impressed with her looks. Fans of the actress also expected that just like every year, Aishwarya will steal the show, but that didn’t happen at Cannes 2022.