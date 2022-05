Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone in saree at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone has surley made India proud as the actress is at Cannes 2022 as one of the jury members. For her first red carpet appearance, the actress opted for Sabyasachi saree, and though it was a beautiful saree, Deepika’s makeup and hairstyle didn’t impress her fans. The actress tried a retro look but unfortunately it became one of her worst looks at the film festival. Even the long earring didn’t impress netizens a lot.