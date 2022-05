Image credit: Instagram

AR Rahman

AR Rahman explained why we should tell stories about West and try to break the boundaries. I can't say much because I've been in the industry for almost 40 years - ten years of playing outside as a musician and 30 years as a composer. I was a director for the sensory cinematic experience. Even though we have so many stories, we should tell stories about the West because we have a narrative about the West. We should be doing that. The West does Gandhi, he (Shekhar Kapur) is the man who has done 'Elizabeth: The Virgin Queen'. I am super inspired by him.