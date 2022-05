Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Bengal Tiger saree leaves a mark on the red carpet

Cannes 2022 saw Deepika Padukone walk the red carpet along with the jury. She wore a Bengal Tiger couture saree from Sabyasachi. It was teamed with Indian jewellery pieces like a headband and chandeliers but with art deco detailing. Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi are an unbeatable combination, and they proved it yet again. The saree was worn with a one-shoulder black sequinned blouse. She said it was a matter of pride for her to see the kind of representation the South Asian community was getting at Cannes 2022. The actress flashed her dazzling smile at the media personnel that make Cannes red carpet so memorable. Take a look at the pics…