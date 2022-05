Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a saree at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone has made India proud as she is attending Cannes 2022 as a jury member. The actress recently walked the red carpet and she simply looked stunning in a Sabyasachi saree. She said the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “’The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place’ said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!” Well, Deepika surely knows how to make heads turn.