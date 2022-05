Image credit: Instagram

Helly Shah meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022

Television actress Helly Shah has made her Cannes debut this year. She has been making a mark at the red carpet with her stunning outfits and recently, Helly took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her with none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress captioned it as, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes Got to meet the everygreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned.”