Cannes 2022: Helly Shah’s nervous excitement is for all to see

This is Helly Shah’s first trip to Cannes. She is joining Hina Khan for Cannes 2022 from the Indian TV industry. She is going for the poster launch of Kaya Palat, her social drama, which is also her debut film. Helly Shah has won numerous awards for her fab work in TV shows, and her fandom is global. At the airport, she wore a dress with sneakers and carried a chic Louis Vuitton bag. While she smiled radiantly at the paps, her nervousness came through, a little bit. We can understand the butterflies she is having in her stomach. Take a look at the airport pics…