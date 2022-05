Hina Khan is making heads turn at Cannes 2022 and how

Hina Khan has been one of the most stylish actresses at Cannes 2022. She is killing it and how. The girl is there to promote her film Country of Blind. Sharing the information about the same, she wrote on her Instagram, It's not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent filmmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor, it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a blind girl for more reasons than I can write now. The first look of our creative leap of faith Country of Blind was unveiled at the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - the Indian Pavilion. @festivaldecannes.