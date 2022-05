Cannes 2022: Hina Khan’s first look in a red outfit is a real knockout

Cannes 2022 is the fashion paradise for many. Hina Khan rocked her first look in a red outfit from the label Rami Al Ali. He is a Syrian fashion designer who operates out of Dubai. The deep red hue with her gorgeous hair made Hina Khan stand out and how. Hina Khan’s look was bowled over social media. People are in awe of how graceful she is looking in that dress. Hina Khan flew directly from the UK to France. Even in London, she rocked a Tarun Tahiliani outfit. In 2019, Hina Khan got appreciation for her Zaid Nakad gown on the red carpet. It was a great debut. Hina Khan will surely earn more praise after this appearance…