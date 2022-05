Cannes 2022: Hina Khan leaves for the French Riviera

Hina Khan was seen at the airport as she left for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She is going for the poster launch of her Indo-English movie Country of Blind. Her first outing in 2019 was extremely eventful. Her two looks on the red carpet got a thumbs up from all fashion critics. Moreover, when a leading scribe took a jibe at her, the whole TV industry came out in her support. Hina Khan is best known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been on top shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin, Bigg Boss and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.