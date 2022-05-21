Cannes 2022: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown; fans say, ‘Wow you're killing it’ [View Pics]
Hina Khan has been making a strong mark at Cannes 2022. She has once again grabbed everyone's attention with her recent appearance in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown. Check out the pictures here...