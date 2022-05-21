Image credit: Instagram

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022

Hina Khan has attended Cannes film festival for the second time this year. The actress from day one has impressed one and all with her stunning avatars, and recently she took to Instagram to share a few pictures from today’s appearance. Hina is wearing an off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown and she is not looking less than a fashion goddess. The actress captioned the post as, “Some yellow love #cannes2022 #frenchrivera #cannesfilmfestival.”