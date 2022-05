Cannes 2022: Hina Khan makes a killer impression on the red carpet

Hina Khan walked the red carpet for the first time last night. Everyone was waiting for her look. Hina Khan wore a lilac outfit from Sophie’s Couture. Her stylist Sayali Vaidya wrote that it was the moment after months of planning, fittings and ideating for that perfect look. The actress who has done shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is known for her love for fashion in general. Hina Khan takes the Cannes red carpet very seriously and her flawless outings are proof of her diligence. Way to go, lady!