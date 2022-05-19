Top Gun Maverick premieres at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022 is seeing a sizeable Indian contingent this year, with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, R. Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and others slaying it at the world’s premiere film festival. Now, it was the time for Hollywood to bring out their A-game, and bring it they did with one of their most charming, timeless superstars, Tom Cruise, as his Top Gun: Maverick costars, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, as they attended the world premiere of their eagerly awaited film. Check out their pics from the Cannes film festival below: