Hina Khan had opened up about designers avoiding her to give their clothes to her while she was all set to make her debut at Cannes 2019

She had in one of her interviews expressed how some designers didn't want to give her their clothes while she made her debut at Cannes in 2019. A lot of Indian designers didn’t want to give me clothes and that was the sad reality. I had to opt for designers abroad and they love me. They are always messaging me and appreciating me. They don’t do these discriminations.