Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's Cannes photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the coveted Cannes Film Festival for 20 years now. A few years ago her daughter Aaradhya started accompanying her mother at Cannes. While many popular celebrities are waiting to attend the international film festival the young girl has already made her presence known. While both are all set for their big appearance at the Cannes 2023, let's take a look at their cutest pics over the years at the Cannes Film Festival.