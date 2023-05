Cannes 2023: A look at what the Indian beauties may wear on the red carpet

Cannes Film Festival is about the kickstart and there's a fantastic lineup of Indian celebrities who are going to attend the big film festival that is to be held at the French Riviera. Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma and more celebs are going to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is one of the most frequent ones is also going to be there. We are super excited to see the celebs make the country proud. Well, we have listed a few Indian beauties who are gracing the red carpet. And here's a look at what they may wear based on their previous carpet appearances.