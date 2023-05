Esha Gupta is a hottie

Just look at that envious figure. I mean, she is for real. Esha Gupta makes you fall in love each time she makes her way, and this one is special as it’s her debut at Cannes. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan finally aces the 'modern Indian' look with a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation; impressed fans say, 'Sara zamana sara ka dewaana'