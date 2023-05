Cannes 2023: A look back at the controversies that roused the brows of many

Cannes Film Festival will kick off in some hours. The Cannes 2023 film festival is another fashion red carpet event that is looked forward to every year. Every year, there are some Indian celebs who make appearances on the red carpet or debut on the red carpet. At Cannes 2023, it is said that Anushka Sharma is going to make her debut. While we wait for her stunning appearance, here's looking at the times when Cannes and controversies went hand-in-hand. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor to Hina Khan and more are on the list.