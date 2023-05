Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut

Popular film and television actress Mouni Roy is at the French Riviera. She has marked her debut the at Cannes Film Festival that will go on for some more days. Mouni Roy is a stunning diva and her red carpet appearances never disappoint. Well, it goes the same with her Cannes debut in a stunning yellow gown. Mouni Roy is indeed a sight to behold at Cannes 2023 this year. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. Let's check out her pictures from the festival below: