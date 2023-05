Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy's look 5 from Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023 has many Indian celebrities making their presence felt. Among many is Brahmastra diva Mouni Roy. She has been churning out back-to-back fabulous looks and setting the temperature soaring in the French Riviera. Her latest look is all about being a Barbie in a dreamy dress. She seems to be in love with voluminous gowns and her latest one too is on similar lines. Check out her drop-dead pictures here and we bet you'll be left mesmerised.