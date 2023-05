Image credit: Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's Day 1 at Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023 is quite exciting this year as many celebrities from India are a part of it. Just yesterday we saw Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan and others marking their debut. Today, it is Mrunal Thakur's turn. The Jersey actress is in the French Riviera and she is making the most of it. The first look of her from Cannes 2023 is OUT.