Sonam Kapoor Cannes lookbook

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is happening at the French Riviera. The 76th edition of the prominent film festival started on 16th May 2023 and will end on 27th May 2023. Over the years many Indian celebrities have marked their presence and walked the red carpet in stunning ensembles. Sonam Kapoor who didn’t grace the event this year relives her Cannes memory on Social media. The actress, who is a fashionista, has multiple times made spectacular fashion statements at Cannes.