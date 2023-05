Image credit: Instagram

Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023 is currently taking place in the French Riviera. Many celebrities from across the globe showed up to mark attendance. From Jonny Depp to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - a lot of stars walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023. Now, it is time for Sunny Leone to showcase her jalwa. The actress is in Cannes for the screening of her Kennedy.