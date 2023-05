Image credit: Instagram

Sunny Leone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2023

It is a celebrity galore at Cannes 2023. From Jonny Depp to Blackpink's Jennie - some of the biggest names from the showbiz industry made their presence felt at Cannes 2023. From India, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta and many more attended the International Film Festival. Sunny Leone has also joined the list. She walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023 for her film Kennedy. Unlike other stars, Sunny Leone chose to keep it simple, classy yet bold for her red carpet look.